Fire Marshal: Accidental flames sparked blaze that displaced 2 dozen families at apartment

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than two dozen families are displaced after a fire ripped through an apartment building on Monday night.

Fire crews from different departments were called to Roper Mountain Road at around 8:00 p.m.

Early Tuesday morning, Boiling Springs Fire Marshal Jeff Nelson said investigators determined that the blaze started on a third-floor balcony, most likely from improperly discarded materials. Nelson said the damage was too extensive to pinpoint the source to smoking materials.

Officials said the smoke as visible from miles away and 23 of the 24 units in the building were occupied.

No one was injured, but the American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist seven families.

“It’s always difficult to watch people be displaced from their homes,” Mandy McWherter, Red Cross regional communications director, told FOX Carolina. “The Red Cross is here to provide care, comfort, support and some immediate assistance to help them replace some of those essentials.”

She said some of the residents lost everything they had while fleeing the flames.

“Everybody got out pretty quick,” said Tom Knouf. “I didn’t get my shoes or car keys and a bunch of other things. My roommate was not even dressed. She was just in a robe.”

Firefighters rescued multiple pets from the unit - including a 20-pound rabbit and multiple cats.

Knouf said he doesn’t know if his cats, Bub and Jasper, were among those brought to safety.

Nelson said the building will remain uninhabitable until significant repairs are made.

