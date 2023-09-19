Getting Answers: Lightwood Knot Rd.

We've heard from several viewers asking when crews will fix Lightwood Knot Road in Spartanburg County.
By Brookley Cromer
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fox Carolina is getting answers about your Upstate road concerns.

The road runs through Moore, from the intersection of Highway 417 to Reidville Road.

Kristi wrote in, “So many potholes and patches. There is a crew at least once a month patching the road...There are also numerous new neighborhoods being built.”

With deep potholes and crumbling pavement, neighbor Lance Edwards said Lightwood Knot is one of the worst in the county.

“I drive a lot and around here, that’s got to be one of the worst roads in a ten-mile radius. It’s terrible, and you have to go very slow. The speed limit there is 35 miles an hour, but it’s still dangerous,” Edwards said.

Lance Edwards takes Lightwood Knot daily.

“If your car is an older car, you’re going to hear a lot of rattling and a lot of noise and you’re going to feel every bump,” Edwards said.

With several new developments and others popping up, Edwards said the county needs to widen and repave the road.

“The road itself didn’t used to be that busy, but now with all the houses that have been built and all the subdivisions, I’m sure that’s not helping,” Edwards said.

Spartanburg County has approved funding to widen about four miles of Lightwood Knot, from Highway 417 to Reidville Road.

The intersection at Reidville Sharon Road is also scheduled for updates. Right now, the county is planning to add a roundabout to improve traffic flow, but it’s still in the initial planning stages.

The county has not set construction dates for either project.

Submit your road or bridge concerns to FOX Carolina.

