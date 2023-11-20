“ I’ve been waiting for this for forever ” 29 children adopted in Greenville County

By Anna Arinder
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s hard to hide the smiles of 29 children at the Greenville County Family Courthouse.

The Jones family said their home wouldn’t be complete without their now, 10-year-old daughter Abella. The couple started her adoption process nearly two years ago.

Jacob Jones said “hats off to my wife, she was adopted and she has a huge heart for it, and I was along for the ride. I ended up loving every minute of it. It really opened up my heart, we love her. Wife Julia added “It’s really special people are like, you’ve been adopted, you’re chosen growing up but actually being able to adopt her it really is like we are choosing her to be a part of our family. It’s just really special because she is so excited to be a part of it.”

For couple Heather and Sherry Avery, they adopted brother and sister 3-year-old Harper and 2-year-old Isaiah.

“It was our anniversary that night we were actually getting ready to go out for a reservation when we got the call that we needed to come to Greenville and pick them both up,” said Heather.

The two tell Fox Carolina, they’ve always felt like family, but now, it’s official.

“We just get to be a family, we get to pierce their ears, and get a haircut, and go on a trip without permission or letting anybody know every little thing that we do.”

For privacy reasons, our crews were not allowed inside the courtroom, but you didn’t have to be behind closed doors to see the smiles, tears, and cheers.

Brandon Gray said, “I’m finally becoming a part of a family. I’ve been in foster care after a year and I’m just excited to be in a family.”

20 families are now bonded forever.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

