Cell phone policy, dress code and more at Greenville County Schools

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - During a monthly Board of Trustees meeting in Greenville County Schools leaders set several policies in place, including cell phone usage, dress code, school performance improvements, and more.

Improving Low-Rated Schools

Seven schools in Greenville County are considered below average or unsatisfactory based on the state school report card. The district is creating a plan to address gaps and underperformance. This will involve measurable goals, actions, activities, resource needs, and more. They hope to gather input from parents, teachers, community members, and other school staff. The schools are listed below.

Berea High – unsatisfactory

Carolina High – unsatisfactory

Southside High - Below Average

Berea Middle – Below Average

Sue Cleveland – Below Average

Lakeview Middle – Below Average

Grove Elementary – Below Average

Cell Phone Policy

Students will not be allowed to use personal electronics during school hours in all Elementary and Middle Schools. High School students will be allowed to use personal electronics during lunch and between classes. Any student who breaks the rules could face disciplinary action.

Dress Code

There have been concerns that dress code policies vary from school to school. Greenville County Schools are adopting the same policy across the district.

Skirts must be at fingertips length and the same with shorts

No visible undergarments or items worn as undergarments

Holes in garments or exposed skin are prohibited above required skirt/short length

Shirt straps must be the width of a student ID card

No exposed midriff area

No pajamas allowed, nor slippers

Hoods, hats, and sunglass must not be worn in the building

Proper shoes must be worn at all times

Attire must not be offensive

Clothing cannot expose body parts or undergarments

Pants must be worn at natural waistline and undergarments are not visible

No clothing or accessories that display profanity, alcohol, tobacco, drugs, or sex

Charter school leaving the district

Starting July 2024 Langston Charter School will no longer be a part of Greenville County School system. Officials say it was financially beneficial for both parties to part ways.

Buildings and Grounds

The Board of Trustees say the cost of construction has gone up. This means some school building projects will cost taxpayers more money. New budgets will have to be approved.

