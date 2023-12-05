Cell phone policy, dress code and more at Greenville County Schools
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - During a monthly Board of Trustees meeting in Greenville County Schools leaders set several policies in place, including cell phone usage, dress code, school performance improvements, and more.
Improving Low-Rated Schools
Seven schools in Greenville County are considered below average or unsatisfactory based on the state school report card. The district is creating a plan to address gaps and underperformance. This will involve measurable goals, actions, activities, resource needs, and more. They hope to gather input from parents, teachers, community members, and other school staff. The schools are listed below.
Berea High – unsatisfactory
Carolina High – unsatisfactory
Southside High - Below Average
Berea Middle – Below Average
Sue Cleveland – Below Average
Lakeview Middle – Below Average
Grove Elementary – Below Average
Cell Phone Policy
Students will not be allowed to use personal electronics during school hours in all Elementary and Middle Schools. High School students will be allowed to use personal electronics during lunch and between classes. Any student who breaks the rules could face disciplinary action.
Dress Code
There have been concerns that dress code policies vary from school to school. Greenville County Schools are adopting the same policy across the district.
Skirts must be at fingertips length and the same with shorts
No visible undergarments or items worn as undergarments
Holes in garments or exposed skin are prohibited above required skirt/short length
Shirt straps must be the width of a student ID card
No exposed midriff area
No pajamas allowed, nor slippers
Hoods, hats, and sunglass must not be worn in the building
Proper shoes must be worn at all times
Attire must not be offensive
Clothing cannot expose body parts or undergarments
Pants must be worn at natural waistline and undergarments are not visible
No clothing or accessories that display profanity, alcohol, tobacco, drugs, or sex
Charter school leaving the district
Starting July 2024 Langston Charter School will no longer be a part of Greenville County School system. Officials say it was financially beneficial for both parties to part ways.
Buildings and Grounds
The Board of Trustees say the cost of construction has gone up. This means some school building projects will cost taxpayers more money. New budgets will have to be approved.
