1 dog and snake found, other dog still missing following I-85 crash that left 3 dead

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said three people are dead following a wrong-way crash involving four car on I-85 Sunday morning.

According to the coroner, the crash happened near mile marker 51 southbound at around 5:18 a.m. A vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane when it crashed into another vehicle and caused two other vehicles to crash.

The coroner said three people died as a result of the crash. They were identified as Storm Shepard, 27, of Duncan, Sharae Green, 45, of Georgia, both female, and a man named Jimmie Wallace, 69, of Alabama.

Other victims suffered non-serious injuries and were treated on scene and taken to the hospital.

Officials mentioned Green was traveling with family and two dogs as well as a ball python, that is about three-feet long, which were no longer on scene when responders arrived. The dogs are micro-chipped.

One of the dogs was located by Anakin’s Trails Animal Search near I-85 on Monday afternoon. Officials also said the python was later found the same day. The other dog is still missing.

One of the dog's was reported found by Anakin's Trails Animal Trapping on Monday, but the other is still missing in Greenville County. (Anakin's Trails Animal Trapping)

Anyone with information on the missing dogs are asked to call the Greenville County Coroner’s Office at 864-467-8945.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.