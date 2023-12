SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Peach Blossom Diner announced that they will be temporarily closing following a fire that impacted the restaurant Wednesday morning.

The diner shared the news in a post on social media Wednesday.

According to the diner, there is no timeline for when they will reopen. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.