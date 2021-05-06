(GREENVILLE, SC/FOX Carolina) - On June 30, South Carolina will return to its pre-pandemic unemployment program.
On Thursday, Governor Henry McMaster directed the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) to end the state's participation in all federal unemployment benefit programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Governor said the decision is in response to labor shortages. DEW Director Dan Ellzey said there are over 81,600 open job positions across the state. Ellzey said the agency believes reemployment is the best course of action for economic recovery.
FOX Carolina has spoken with leaders and local businesses in the childcare, hospitality and restaurant industries facing worker shortages in 2021. In April, Bobby Williams, chairman of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, told us he believes unemployment money is keeping potential workers home.
The following programs will be impacted by the directive on June 30:
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (EPUC)
- Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC)
- Emergency Unemployment Relief for Governmental Entities and Nonprofit Organizations
- Temporary Federal Funding of the First Week of Compensable Regular Unemployment for States with No Waiting Week
According to a letter from Ellzey to the Governor, the state is allowed to terminate participation in the programs 30 days after giving written notice.
The DEW estimates the loss in federal funding to South Carolina after leaving the programs will be somewhere between $600 to $650 million.
After the termination, DEW will return to normal unemployment operations-- including being required to enforce that people receiving unemployment are actively seeking jobs to remain eligible.
"What was intended to be a short-term financial assistance for the vulnerable and displaced during the height of the pandemic has turned into a dangerous federal entitlement, incentivizing and paying workers to stay at home rather than encouraging them to return to the workplace," Governor McMaster said in the letter to DEW. "These federal entitlements pose a clear and present danger to the health of our State’s businesses and to our economy. Since the Biden administration and Congress appear to have little to no comprehension of the damage being done and no appetite to terminate the federal payments, the State of South Carolina must take action."
FOX Carolina reached out to DEW for an interview regarding the decision, but was told the executive director will only be releasing a written statement. Below is the full statement:
"The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) received a directive from Gov. McMaster on a clear plan to accelerate our economy by transitioning individuals from unemployment to employment. As of claim week ending June 26, 2021, South Carolina will opt out of the federal unemployment programs that were available specifically for the pandemic.
At the current time, there are 81,684 open positions in the state of South Carolina. The hotel and food service industries have employee shortages that threaten their sustainability. However, no area of the economy has been spared from the pain of a labor shortage.
While the federal funds supported our unemployed workers during the peak of COVID-19, we fully agree that reemployment is the best recovery plan for South Carolinians and the economic health of the state.
Last week’s initial claims numbers were the lowest since the pandemic began, and employers around the state are eager to hire and anxious to get South Carolina back to business.
Claimants should continue to certify each week and do their two work searches while they find employment.
As the agency works with individuals and employers, we will share any important information or instructions, as we have throughout the past 14 months.
We have notified the U.S. Department of Labor of our intention to opt out of these federal programs as of claim week ending June 26, 2021 to comply with the governor’s June 30, 2021 deadline."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.