(FOX Carolina) – Budweiser said the success of one of its 2020 iconic holiday cans has led to the beer company seeking dogs that would look adorable on a Budweiser can.
One of the brewery’s 2020 holiday cans features a Dalmatian puppy and has been met with some very positive feedback. So, Budweiser is partnering with @WeRateDogs to identify some lucky winners via social media to receive a real can with their best four-legged friend on it.
The company said the #Pupweiser sweepstakes kicked off Wednesday, with thousands of people jumping in with photos of their dog.
To enter, people can comment on Budweiser’s Facebook post with a pic of their pup, or Tweet#Pupweiser with their dog’s photo.
Budweiser will be selecting winners at random to receive a special Budweiser holiday can personalized with a photo of their dog.
