EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) Coronavirus cases continue to rise and doctors say more are expected.
“My asthma has flared up a little bit but I have been able to control it with breathing treatments,” she said.
Doctors diagnosed Jeanette Jewsbury with the virus after she went to a hospital for an asthma attack, but now there’s better news.
“Even just taking a walk around the neighborhood would nice,” Jewsbury said.
After being quarantined and with a show of no symptoms, according to a document doctors and healthcare providers with the Department of Health and Environmental Control say she is no longer infected with COVID-19.
“I’m not going to take this is a license to just go out, you know do whatever I feel like doing. We all still need to be distancing ourselves,” Jewsbury said.
Her son, Patrick Kelley is in isolation inside her home too.
“It’s not about me, it was more about other people. That’s when it became more of serious thing- to not feel symptoms, but potentially get somebody drastically sick,” Kelley said.
He lives in Los Angeles. He visited his mother in Easley, flew to Denver, then had to fly back to the Upstate when Jewsbury tested positive.
“I went through and did the whole virtual visit and based on what I put in, I was then sent an email saying that they recommend I do go get tested for the COVID-19,” he said.
Kelley doesn’t have any symptoms and is awaiting his results. However, he and his mother both believe they will be fine.
“I appreciate the support from all my friends and my church family and my neighbors. Everyone has been amazing,” Jewsbury said.
