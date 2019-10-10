GRAHAM COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Graham County deputies say an investigation is ongoing after a woman was found dead in a creek by her own husband on Monday.
Chief deputy Chuck Stewart tells FOX Carolina the woman was found in Santeetlah Creek on October 7. Stewart says the woman, identified as Kathleen Miller, told her husband she wanted to go get into the creek after the pair pulled over to a campsite nearby. However, a short time later, Stewart says the husband called 911 and said he found her dead.
Stewart says the cause of death was determined to be drowning. However, the case remains under investigation with help from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
