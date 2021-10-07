HAYWOOD CO., NC (FOX Carolina) - As Haywood County continues to clean up after the deadly flooding in August, the county and state are also looking forward and are hoping to prevent as much damage and devastation from happening again.
The way they are planning to do that is through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
North Carolina Emergency Management and FEMA are working together through this program to help lessen the risk of significant damage if and when the next flood hits.
Through the program, home and business owners can receive assistance in the form of Home & Property Acquisition, Home Elevation, Mitigation Reconstruction, or Floodproofing.
There are some requirements to be in the program, those include being in a flood zone under most circumstances and after you finish the program you will be required to have flood insurance on the property.
FOX Carolina spoke with some community members after a public meeting for the program Thursday, and many say they are still reeling from the devastation and are looking to get as much assistance as they can.
“We realized back in August how devastating a flash flood can really be for the community. You know we experienced stuff like this in 2004, there was a hazard mitigation program that the state and Haywood County participated in and it definitely did save folks property this time around and now we're looking at it again to hopefully build back stronger,” said Haywood County Emergency Services Director Travis Donaldson.
People can start filling out their applications to be a part of the program right now.
Officials in North Carolina say it is a completely voluntary program, so even if you start the process you can back out at any time if you wish.
