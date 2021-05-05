WALHALA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says an Oconee County man has been arrested on child sexual abuse material charges.
According to the attorney general's office, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators arrested Donald Alfred Slater, 62, on April 30 on six charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Investigators, who are members of the state's ICAC Task Force, with the Oconee County and Anderson County Sheriff's Office also assisted with the investigation, says the attorney general's office.
The attorney general's office says Slater is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment; and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment on each count.
Investigators stated Slater distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material, says the attorney general's office.
The attorney general's office also says they will prosecute the case.
