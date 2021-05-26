GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that troopers responded on Wednesday to the scene of a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday.
According to a release from SCHP, one person died while operating a motorcycle near Garrison Rd. Troopers say the driver ran off the right side of the road way and struck a ditch. Highway Patrol says that the driver was ejected and passed away at the scene, but was not discovered until Wednesday at around 1:40pm.
SCHP says that the victim was not wearing a helmet during the incident.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed that it has been called to the area of Garrison Rd. near Woodville Rd. The body of the male victim was found near the 200 block of Garrison Road, according to the coroner.
The body was found about 40 feet off of the roadway in a field, the coroner says.
The coroner's office says that an examination of the body is scheduled for Thursday.
The victim has not yet been identified as of this writing.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
Wait a minute. Let me get this straight. The motorcycle accident that happened Sunday, was initially investigated, and the Police have to go back the following Wednesday to find the poor guy's body only 40 feet away from the scene. This is sick ! Whats wrong with these Greenville County cops !
