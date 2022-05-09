Advertisement

Blue badge scam: Don’t fall for this Twitter phishing scheme

By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re verified on Twitter, you may be the target of a new phishing scheme where scammers try to hack your account.

Verified users on Twitter are seeing an increase in direct messages where they are told their blue badge has “been reviewed as spam” and they are asked to fill out an appeal form to keep their verified check mark.

Twitter will never DM you about account security, so if you receive a scam message like this, don’t click the link.

Click here for more about safety and security on Twitter.

