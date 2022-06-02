Advertisement

Teen charged with murder of pregnant woman at Greenville Co. motel

Deputies released new information about the death of a pregnant woman at the Days Inn on Roper Mountain Road in Greenville County.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released new details after a pregnant woman was killed at a motel in May.

According to deputies, on May 26 a woman called 911 stating she had been shot multiple times at the Days Inn motel on Roper Mountain Road.

She was taken to the hospital and passed away the next day. The coroner identified the woman as 23-year-old Katherine Calloway of Greenville.

Arrest warrants revealed Calloway was 12 weeks pregnant when she was killed.

Deputies charged 19-year-old Michael Unique Washington Jr. in connection with the shooting. He was arrested Thursday in Cardova, South Carolina and is being transported back to Greenville County to face charges for murder, death of a child in utero during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The motive for the slaying is still under investigation, but deputies said they do not think Washington knew the victim before they met that night at the motel.

