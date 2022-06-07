Advertisement

World’s oldest living dog is in Greenville County

By Amanda Shaw and Zach Prelutsky
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County dog set a record this month as the world’s oldest living dog. Pebbles, a toy fox terrier, is 22 years old.

Pebbles’ owners, Bobby and Julie Gregory, say the tiny dog has a larger-than-life personality. She’s a night owl who can spend all day sleeping while sunbathing by the pool.

Her favorite music? Listening to country greats like Conway Twitty and Dwight Yoakam. She even has a tiny cowboy hat to fit the mood.

The Gregory’s say she normally wakes up around 4 or 5 p.m. for dinner and stays awake the rest of the night. She loves pizza and, surprisingly, cat food.

Julie Gregory shared the secret to Pebbles’ long life: “Treat [your pet] like family because they are. Give them a happy positive environment as much as possible, good clean food, and proper healthcare.”

Pebbles officially achieved the title of world’s oldest living dog on May 17. She celebrated with a special meal and a bubble bath.

You can follow all of Pebbles’ adventures on Instagram if you click here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

John Gulius
Police: Upstate special education teacher arrested for exposing himself at Walmart
Pictures from FOX Carolina viewers for Pet Appreciation Week
PHOTOS: Viewers share pictures for Pet Appreciation Week
As of Aug. 21, there have been 263 mass shootings in the U.S., according to Gun Violence Archive.
Police looking for suspects who fired over 50 shots into three Asheville homes
Scene along Lake Hartwell where driver jumped
Scene along Lake Hartwell where driver jumped
Marshall Tucker Band performs the National Anthem at the CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium...
City officials announce road closures ahead of Marshall Tucker Band