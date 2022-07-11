AMBER Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy abducted in GA

DOUGLAS, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated an AMBER Alert for a missing 1-year-old boy abducted overnight on Monday.

Lucas Elliot Horne was abducted at 1:30 a.m. by the suspect, 34-year-old Joseph Michael Horne, according to officials. They were last seen at 245 Huckleberry Road in Douglas, Georgia.

We’re told the pair were traveling in an unknown direction but they were believed to be possibly heading to Ludowici, Georgia in a gray 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with a Georgia tag reading: XNG136.

Lucas Horne was described as two-foot-nine and weighs 30 to 40 pounds with blue hair and blonde eyes. He was last seen wearing a white onesie with black spots in a square pattern.

Officials described Joseph Horne as six feet tall and weighing 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white s-shirt with an unknown style of pants.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Monday, officials canceled the AMBER Alert for Lucas.

