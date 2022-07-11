Advertisement

AMBER Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy abducted in GA

An Amber Alert has been issued for Lucas Elliot Horne (left). Joseph Michael Horne (right) has...
An Amber Alert has been issued for Lucas Elliot Horne (left). Joseph Michael Horne (right) has been named a suspect in the 1-year-old boy's disappearance.(Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLAS, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated an AMBER Alert for a missing 1-year-old boy abducted overnight on Monday.

Lucas Elliot Horne was abducted at 1:30 a.m. by the suspect, 34-year-old Joseph Michael Horne, according to officials. They were last seen at 245 Huckleberry Road in Douglas, Georgia.

We’re told the pair were traveling in an unknown direction but they were believed to be possibly heading to Ludowici, Georgia in a gray 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with a Georgia tag reading: XNG136.

Lucas Horne was described as two-foot-nine and weighs 30 to 40 pounds with blue hair and blonde eyes. He was last seen wearing a white onesie with black spots in a square pattern.

Officials described Joseph Horne as six feet tall and weighing 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white s-shirt with an unknown style of pants.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Monday, officials canceled the AMBER Alert for Lucas.

MORE NEWS: Body found inside missing man’s truck pulled from river, deputies say

