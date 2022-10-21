Halloween decorations turn into nationwide fundraiser for children’s hospital

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - What started as a result of one family’s extravagant Halloween decorations is now a nationwide fundraising effort.

Skeletons for St. Jude just surpassed $250,000 in donations collected for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

When Jeff Goodlett and his wife Sue moved into their home on College Drive in Gaffney a few years ago, little did they know Halloween was about to take on a whole new meaning for them.

“Where we used to live we had two or three trick-or-treaters. You know, maybe we’d give out a small, just a small bag of candy. And now we give out over 100 pounds of candy. Like I said, it runs for three hours plus,” explained Jeff.

The couple now decks out their home each fall.

“I joined a Facebook group, this 12-foot skeletons group, and as I was scrolling through the group to find out how to get the skeletons I came across the Skeletons for St. Jude program,” said Jeff.

Skeletons for St. Jude is a national fundraising effort for the Children’s Research Hospital.

Jeff Robertson started the movement at his home outside of Raleigh in 2020.

“I think most folks who decorate for Halloween really enjoy doing it and they like to have trick-or-treaters come to their home and when you add doing it for an organization as awesome as St. Jude it’s a real easy equation,” said Robertson.

What started with just the Robertson family has grown into more than 500 families participating across 48 states.

“It’s still hard to wrap my head around how gracious folks have been and the reach we’ve had across the U.S.,” he said.

This year, more than $93,000 have already been raised.

At the Goodlett home, it takes about two weeks to set everything up and another two weeks to take it all down but making one kid smile or raising one dollar for St. Jude.

“It’s a really good feeling when you get to a point in your life when you can just give back more than you’re receiving,” said Jeff.

If you want to check out the Goodlett’s decorations or make a donation, they are at 353 College Drive in Gaffney.

All the money goes directly to St. Jude. You can donate through a QR code at a participating home or online if you click here.

