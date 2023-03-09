Local restaurant to hold fundraiser for fallen Deputy Aldridge’s family

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A restaurant in Spartanburg County is holding a spirit night in honor of Deputy Austin Aldridge and to benefit Jessica and baby Claire Aldridge.

The McDonald’s in Duncan, located at 2157 East Main Street, will be giving a percentage of all sales made on Thursday, March 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to the Aldridge family.

The spirit night honor’s the life of Deputy Aldridge who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call in 2022.

This event has been approved by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Spartanburg creating affordable housing action plan, as data shows many residents are cost-burdened

