Greenville Co. deputies respond to shooting at apartment complex

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they’re responding after a man was shot.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the Boulder Creek Apartments on 300 Furman Hall Rd. just after 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was transported to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound according to deputies.

Deputies say the suspect is unknown at this time, but the shooting appears to be isolated.

If you know any information regarding this incident, contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

