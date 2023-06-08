Pan Technology to bring new jobs in Spartanburg

Stock image of new jobs sign
Stock image of new jobs sign(PxHere via MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pan Technology, Inc. announced plans to establish its first South Carolina operations in Spartanburg County.

Pan Technology is a manufacturer of pigment dispersions, specialty inks and coatings headquartered in New Jersey. It specialized in manufacturing colorants, coatings and a wide variety of related specialty products for the paint and coatings, furniture, automotive, ink, construction and cosmetic industries.

The company said it plans to build a new facility at 109 Belton Drive in Spartanburg and is expected to bring 72 new jobs.

Operations are expected to be online by the end of 2023.

Anyone interested in working for Pan Technology should visit here.

