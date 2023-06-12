Bridge closure in Spartanburg to temporarily impact traffic

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg announced that a section of Heywood Avenue will be shut down this week due to a bridge closure.

Officials said the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) recently closed the bridge on Heywood Avenue. They added that the closure will impact the between the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare facility at 120 Heywood Avenue and the first entrance to Riverwind Apartments.

According to officials, the bridge will be closed for the next few days from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

