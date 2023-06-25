Greenville native Jada Samuel crowned Miss South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization crowned the winner of the 2023 title on Saturday evening.

26-year-old Greenville native, Jada Samuel, was crowned and received a $60,000 scholarship.

Samuel, who was Miss Bridge City, previously won the Miss Evening Gown Award.

The four runners up in the competition were the following:

First Runner Up: Miss Greater Carolina, Davis Walsh

Second Runner Up: Miss Charleston, Sydney Ford

Third Runner Up: Miss Clemson, Berkley Bryant

Fourth Runner Up: Miss North Myrtle Beach, Brooke Vu

Miss South Carolina 2023 Jada Samuel will compete in the Miss America pageant later this year.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.