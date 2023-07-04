I-26 West shut down near Asheville following incident

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Highway Patrol announced that a section of I-26 West is shut down following an incident near Exit 37 and Long Shoals Road.

Officials said the road is expected to reopen by 1:00 a.m.

North Carolina Highway Patrol dispatch said the highway was shut down due to an incident. However, they were unable to release any other details. The Asheville Fire Department said they responded to the area earlier tonight for a gunshot wound. However, law enforcement released them from the scene soon after they arrived.

Drivers traveling on I-26 West must take Exit 37 and follow NC 146 East to US 25 North. From there, drivers will go onto I-40 West until they exit onto NC 191, where they can re-access 1-26 West.

