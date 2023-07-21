'End of this chapter': Upstate Biergarten to close doors for good

WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rotties 221 Biergarten in downtown Woodruff announced that it will be closing at the end of July.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said due to recent Alcohol Liability Insurance rate hikes, it has become impossible for them to continue to operate a profitable business and maintain their level of service.

The restaurant went on to say, it has become increasingly difficult to provide a quality product with a great atmosphere, be competitive in the market and remain profitable.

“Some of the things we’re most proud of are that we survived the COVID lockdowns and grew our business each & every year,” the restaurant said. “During that time, we supplied free lunches to our area first responders, local firefighters, veterans, and some of the local schools.”

Rotties 221 Biergarten said its last day serving will be Sunday, July 30.

