Police: Newborn baby girl found abandoned in bushes in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A newborn baby girl is at the hospital after someone found her in some bushes on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.

Ofc. Patrick Wilkinson with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department said the baby was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and is being cared for there. He said that the baby is within a day old.

Wilkinson added that an arrest has been made in relation to the case but the person’s name has not been released.

He said that the location of where the baby was found and more specifics will be released later this afternoon.

