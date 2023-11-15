Upstate student earns perfect score on art exam

FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details.
By Christy Waite
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A fine arts student in Greenville is .69 percent or just one of 52 students across the globe to earn a perfect score on the AP 3D Art portfolio.

It’s a huge accomplishment that has been years in the making for senior Abigail Welchel.

The exam is more than just showcasing your art, it requires students to provide in depth analysis and writing. In order to earn a perfect score students must score a 5 from a panel of judges in different categories.

For the exam, Welechel created her wearable chic designs using metal and ceramics each piece holding a deep and personal meaning. Her design called Parasite represents the weight we carry when trying to find our identity. Her designs are filled with intricate details of roots and fire that symbolize her drive for success and her family roots.

Its more than just art for Welchel, its an outlet. It’s the way she expresses herself when words don’t suffice. Her inspiration stemming from natural imagery to explain emotion and what she would like to see in a magazine.

Although the exam was a stressful process she is now enjoying the fruits of her labor by proving anything is possible if you set your mind to it. Director of Fine Arts Vee Popat says it is a testament to her hard work and shows what Greenville County Schools are capable of achieving.

This is the second consecutive year that a student from the Greenville Fine Arts Center has earned a perfect score on the exam.

Abigail will now attend North Greenville University where she hopes to continue creating beautiful works of art

