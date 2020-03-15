COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will announce temporary closures for schools across the state as more cases of coronavirus continue to emerge.
The Associated Press has learned the governor will announce Sunday the closure of all schools, with the possibility of allowing those districts in counties with no known COVID-19 cases to conduct school Monday to prepare for distance learning.
The information comes from an official who is familiar with the decision but not authorized to discuss it publicly. Schools will be closed for two weeks, and food centers will be set up for students reliant on food provided in schools.
