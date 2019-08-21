GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said no charges were filed when a gun was accidentally fired during the SCACA Gun Show over the weekend.
It happened Sunday afternoon at the Greenville Convention Center.
An officer working a special duty assignment at the event heard the shot around 3:10 p.m. and discovered a teenager hand been handling a vendor’s gun when it fired.
“A witness told officers that the teenager picked the firearm up and the weapon discharged as he was handling it,” said Donnie Porter, a spokesman for the police department.
The bullet struck a gun box and came to rest inside foam within the box.
“A single .22 caliber spent casing was recovered as well as what appears to be a fragment of a projectile,” Porter said.
No one was hurt and the only damage was to the same vendor's gun box.
The shooting was ruled an accident and no charges were filed.
