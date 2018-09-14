GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -
A man accused of breaking into a Taylors apartment and robbing two others at gunpoint before a Greenville County deputy was shot in the head while investigating the incident is now headed to prison.
Solicitor Walt Wilkins announced Friday that Aundra Hunter, 30, was convicted on Thursday of burglary first degree, armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The judge sentenced Hunter to 35 years in prison. He must serve 29 years and 8 months before he will be eligible for parole.
On December 10, 2015, Hunter was armed with a 9mm handgun when he broke into an apartment in the Spring Grove Apartment Complex and held Charles Rosemond Sr. and another victim at gunpoint, and then robbed Rosemond of cash and other items before fleeing.
A neighbor called 911.
Rosemond locked himself inside and did not respond when deputies knocked on his door. Investigators said Rosemond opened fire when deputies forced entry into his apartment. Deputy Dave Dempsey was shot in the head.
Deputies returned fire, killing Rosemond.
Dempsey underwent several surgeries, initially spent more than a month in the hospital, and has spent years since in continuing rehabilitation.
