GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer police say a shooting unfolded on Halloween night at an Upstate laundromat, and that the coroner is on the scene investigating.
Greer PD tells FOX Carolina officers were called to the Speedwash Laundromat on N. Line Street around 6:25 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot.
According to coroner Rusty Clevenger, the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office was summoned to the scene on E. Arlington Avenue around 6:40 pm.
Clevenger and Greer PD stress the investigation is ongoing, but anyone with information is asked to call police at (864) 848-2151.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina as we get them.
