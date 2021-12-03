A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc.
American Idol winner visits Pendleton Elementary, donates instruments
PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Season 17 American Idol winner Laine Hardy surprised Pendleton Elementary with new instruments for their music program.
The singer performed and took questions in hopes to spark some musical inspiration.
The principal says this is the school's first assembly since January 2020 due to the pandemic.
Hardy's message was to remind the students to never give up.
"I'm hoping the kids get inspired to pick up an instrument and, maybe, learn something," Hardy said.
Student Maggie-Claire Williams was excited.
"I really liked it because I'm country. And I like country music," Williams said.
Many schools around the country are struggling to fund their music programs. Hardy says he wanted to do his part at Pendleton Elementary.
"When I was in high school, we didn't have a great music education program," Hardy said, "but I just want to strengthen them whenever I can, give back."
He collaborated with Wild Wing Cafe and Little Kids Rock to donate keyboards, pianos, and more.
Fourth-grader Anna Blaire Ladd can't wait to play them all.
"I play base," Ladd said, "I play piano, ukulele—that's about it."
Sixth-grader Harper Allen says she's grateful, because they'll also have a piece of Hardy to hold on to.
"I think it's really cool he donated it," Allen said, "Especially when he autographed the guitar."
Williams received Hardy's message about never giving up. The singer was eliminated the first time he auditioned for American Idol. He came back and won the entire thing. However, he may have some competition.
"He said, 'never give up.' And that means a lot," Williams said, "I want to be country music singer. And I also want to be a softball player."
Hardy is performing Saturday at Wild Wing Cafe in Anderson.
