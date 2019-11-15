Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said the man wanted for murder in the death of Korey Harrison was taken into custody on Friday.
According to the sheriff's office, Keland Alexander Marquis Hailey has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime of violence.
Deputies say on November 9, Hailey killed Harrison at the Allison Square Apartments in Anderson.
Deputies said Hailey was arrested on Friday and taken to the Anderson Co. Detention Center.
