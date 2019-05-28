Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) – Officials with Buncombe County Schools confirmed Tuesday two North Buncombe High School graduates were killed in an ATV accident over the weekend and a current North Buncombe Middle School student was hurt.
The crash happened on a private riding resort in Tennessee on Sunday.
Deputies there identified the deceased as Ronnie Akins, 47, Dillon Akins,19, and Jonathan Laws, 19.
Buncombe County Schools said Akins and Laws are North Buncombe graduates.
The 13-year-old who was also hurt is expected to make a full recovery, the school district said.
North Buncombe parents have launched a GoFundMe Page to help the family.
The school district said parents are planning a vigil for 8 p.m. Tuesday at the North Buncombe High School Football Field.
MORE NEWS - Police: Union man exposes himself to children, gets naked as officers take him into custody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.