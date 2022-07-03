Coroner: Death investigation underway after woman found dead in abandoned home
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in an abandoned home on South Leach Street on Saturday.
According to the coroner, 69-year-old Susan Donald was pronounced dead at the scene.
Greenville Police also responded to this scene and are investigating.
