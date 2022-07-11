Advertisement

Greenville County Schools offering higher pay rates at job far

Generic school bus
Generic school bus(cbs46)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools (GCS) is hosting a job fair Tuesday and revealed an increase in pay rates for all job classifications.

The job fair will be held on July 12 from 9 a.m. until noon at Enoree Career Center located at 108 Scalybark Road, according to GCS.

We’re told the district is looking to hire the fire following:

  • Bus Driver $16.57 - $20.23
  • Bus Aide $12.93 - $16.07
  • Groundskeepers $14.68 - $17.22
  • Custodian $12.93 - $15.04
  • Food Service $12.93 - $15.04

The district says employees who work for more than 30 hours per week qualify for health and dental benefits, sick leave, free life insurance, and more.

Hiring managers will be on hand to speak with applicants and answer questions.

MORE NEWS: Moped driver dies in early morning crash Monday, coroner says

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the Palmetto State showed a decrease of...
SC average gas prices fall 12 cents, 4th consecutive week of decline
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Moped driver dies in early morning crash Monday, coroner says
An Amber Alert has been issued for Lucas Elliot Horne (left). Joseph Michael Horne (right) has...
AMBER Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy abducted in GA
Deputies
Body found inside missing man’s truck pulled from river, deputies say