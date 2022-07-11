Greenville County Schools offering higher pay rates at job far

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools (GCS) is hosting a job fair Tuesday and revealed an increase in pay rates for all job classifications.

The job fair will be held on July 12 from 9 a.m. until noon at Enoree Career Center located at 108 Scalybark Road, according to GCS.

We’re told the district is looking to hire the fire following:

Bus Driver $16.57 - $20.23

Bus Aide $12.93 - $16.07

Groundskeepers $14.68 - $17.22

Custodian $12.93 - $15.04

Food Service $12.93 - $15.04

The district says employees who work for more than 30 hours per week qualify for health and dental benefits, sick leave, free life insurance, and more.

Hiring managers will be on hand to speak with applicants and answer questions.

MORE NEWS: Moped driver dies in early morning crash Monday, coroner says

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.