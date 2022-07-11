Advertisement

Moped driver dies in early morning crash Monday, coroner says

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says a moped driver died in a early morning crash Monday.

Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol say a car and moped crashed at 5:16 a.m. on Rutherford Road near Piedmont Park Road.

The coroner’s office said the moped driver sadly passed away and was the only fatality.

We’re told the road is currently blocked while crews work to clear the scene.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

