Greenville PD: Man charged for entering school, claiming he was running from gunfire

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department and the Greenville County Sheriff’s are investigating after a man claimed he was being shot at and ran into a school on Monday.

The Greenville Police Department said the man, Robert Washington, jumped over the fence at Legacy Charter and told students and faculty who were outside for recess that he was being shot at by someone.

He did not have injuries, police said.

The situation created “mild panic” according to the police department, and everyone rushed to the door to get inside the school. Police said the man also made his way inside the school.

He was ushered away from students by faculty and later found by police in the cafeteria. He was later charged with Disturbing Schools and Filing a false police report of Felony Violation. They added that he did not have a firearm with him during the incident.

Sgt. Bragg said students were on campus for summer school.

