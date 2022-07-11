‘In need of miracle’: Relentless pastor John Gray in critical care unit

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pastor of Relentless Church, John Gray, is currently being held in the hospital, according to his wife Aventer,

Aventer Gray posted on social media Sunday that John Gray had been admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) with a saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots.

“The Saddle PE is in a position that could potentially end his life if it shifts at all. The clot burden is severe and only God is holding it in place,” said the First Lady.

John Gray in CCU (Aventer Gray via Facebook)

Here’s a look at Aventer Gray’s full post on the pastor’s status:

“Hello family. My family and I stand in need of a miracle. Please keep my husband @realjohngray in your prayers. After feeling a little different over the past couple weeks, he went to the ER on Thursday evening and was immediately admitted to CCU with A saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots. The Saddle PE is in a position that could potentially end his life if it shifts at all. The clot burden is severe and only God is holding it in place. He is currently in CCU and based on CT & Echo we will need two types of surgery due to the pressure now on the heart within the next 24 hours. To place this in perspective, the doctor said that people have come into the hospital dead with this exact scenario he walked in with. The Doctor said God has to keep him through the night and he can not move, not even get up to walk to a bathroom. Ok, COOL! Thanks ma’am! God isn’t done! I don’t care what CT, ECHO, All or any of the tests show! It’s clear God isn’t finished. Clots have to bow to my God! That’s all! I need as many people who believe in the miracle healing power Of Jesus Christ to join me and my family and our church as we cry out on behalf of John W. Gray III. I’m rocking with God, Relentlessly! THANK YOU TO OUR @relentlessgreenville @relentlessatlanta & our @lakewoodchurch for those that showed up physically literally already and reached out in multiple ways after just the word of mouth! We love you all!”

