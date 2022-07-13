Relentless Church gives update on pastor John Gray’s condition

Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pastor of Relentless Church, John Gray, remains hospitalized in Atlanta on Wednesday according to an update from the church.
On Sunday his wife, Aventer Gray, posted on social media that he had been admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) with a saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and lung blood clots.
Relentless Church released the following update on Wednesday:
“Pastor John Gray continues to be treated by team of professionals now in Atlanta, GA after being transferred from Alabama for his condition. Pastor Aventer and the entire Relentless Church family are thankful for the abundance of well wishes and prayers for his safe and immediate recovery. Services will continue as planned and we will lift up the name of Jesus at this time. They continue to ask for privacy during their navigation of this time and remain appreciative of the outpouring of love and support.”
In a social media post earlier this week, Aventer Gray said her husband’s leg clot was gone. She posted the following:
Here’s a look at Aventer Gray’s first post announcing the pastor’s hospitalization: