Relentless Church gives update on pastor John Gray’s condition

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pastor of Relentless Church, John Gray, remains hospitalized in Atlanta on Wednesday according to an update from the church.

On Sunday his wife, Aventer Gray, posted on social media that he had been admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) with a saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and lung blood clots.

Relentless Church released the following update on Wednesday:

“Pastor John Gray continues to be treated by team of professionals now in Atlanta, GA after being transferred from Alabama for his condition. Pastor Aventer and the entire Relentless Church family are thankful for the abundance of well wishes and prayers for his safe and immediate recovery. Services will continue as planned and we will lift up the name of Jesus at this time. They continue to ask for privacy during their navigation of this time and remain appreciative of the outpouring of love and support.”

In a social media post earlier this week, Aventer Gray said her husband’s leg clot was gone. She posted the following:

THANK YOU GOD, STILL HOLDING… IF IT IS NOT FAITH, I DON’T WANT IT!! LIFE!!! THAT IS ALL! GOD IS NOT DONE @realjohngray!!!! NO PREMATURE DEATH! LEG CLOT GONE! (TAKE THAT DEVIL) REMAINING LUNG CLOTS DISSIPATE & BOW AT THE NAME OF JESUS! ALL WILL STAY IN PLACE BECAUSE THEY HAVE TO OBEY THE VOICE OF THE LORD! THEN, THEY WILL BE OBLITERATED! I AM READY FOR THE REST OF THIS MIRACLE!!! WE HAD A SMALL GOD ORDAINED DIVINE DELAY, BUT GOD IS GOOD. TRUSTING GOD AGAIN AS WE TRANSFER TO A HOSPITAL IN ATLANTA FOR THE BEST CARE TO FIGURE OUT THE REST OF THIS SADDLE… THANK YOU FOR YOUR PRAYERS AND OUTPOURING OF LOVE! PLEASE CONTINUE!

John Gray in CCU (Aventer Gray via Facebook)

Here’s a look at Aventer Gray’s first post announcing the pastor’s hospitalization:

“Hello family. My family and I stand in need of a miracle. Please keep my husband @realjohngray in your prayers. After feeling a little different over the past couple weeks, he went to the ER on Thursday evening and was immediately admitted to CCU with A saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots. The Saddle PE is in a position that could potentially end his life if it shifts at all. The clot burden is severe and only God is holding it in place. He is currently in CCU and based on CT & Echo we will need two types of surgery due to the pressure now on the heart within the next 24 hours. To place this in perspective, the doctor said that people have come into the hospital dead with this exact scenario he walked in with. The Doctor said God has to keep him through the night and he can not move, not even get up to walk to a bathroom. Ok, COOL! Thanks ma’am! God isn’t done! I don’t care what CT, ECHO, All or any of the tests show! It’s clear God isn’t finished. Clots have to bow to my God! That’s all! I need as many people who believe in the miracle healing power Of Jesus Christ to join me and my family and our church as we cry out on behalf of John W. Gray III. I’m rocking with God, Relentlessly! THANK YOU TO OUR @relentlessgreenville @relentlessatlanta & our @lakewoodchurch for those that showed up physically literally already and reached out in multiple ways after just the word of mouth! We love you all!”

MORE NEWS: Greenville County Schools offering higher pay rates at job far

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.