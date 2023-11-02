Carowinds parent company, Six Flags merging, will headquarter Charlotte

The combined company will operate a total of 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resorts.
Cedar Fair, the parent company of Carowinds, is merging with Six Flags to create an amusement...
Cedar Fair, the parent company of Carowinds, is merging with Six Flags to create an amusement park giant.(Provided)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The parent company of Carowinds, Cedar Fair, and Six Flags are merging to create a new $8 billion company that will be headquartered in Charlotte.

The two companies announced the merge on Thursday, combining to operate a total of 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resorts across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“Our merger with Six Flags will bring together two of North America’s iconic amusement park companies to establish a highly diversified footprint and a more robust operating model to enhance park offerings and performance,” Richard Zimmerman, president and CEO of Cedar Fair, said. “Together, we will have an expanded and complementary portfolio of attractive assets and intellectual property to deliver engaging entertainment experiences for guests.”

Zimmerman will continue to serve as the CEO of the combined company, while Selim Bassoul, president and CEO of Six Flags, will serve as executive chairman of the combined company’s Board of Directors.

The newly formed Board of Directors will consist of 12 directors, six from the Cedar Fair Board and six from the Six Flags Board.

A press release stated that the combined company will be headquartered in the Queen City, with significant finance and administrative operations in Sandusky, Ohio.

The merge is expected to close during the first half of 2024.

Related: Carowinds will not be open year-round in 2024

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Deadly crash
SCHP: Driver killed in early morning crash in Landrum
Generic arrest image
2 charged after chase ends in Pickens County Tuesday night
christmas lights generic
Upstate radio station launches 24/7 Christmas music
Overturned tractor-trailer cleared
Overturned liquor truck causes back up on I-85 in Greenville

Latest News

Trans-Siberian Orchestra to return to Greenville with 2 shows
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to return to Greenville with 2 shows
School resource officer raising money to get wheelchair-accessible ban for student
School resource officer raising money to get wheelchair-accessible van for student
Community holds vigil for two teens killed in crash in Abbeville Co.
Community holds vigil for two teens killed in crash in Abbeville Co.
Buncombe Co. man found guilty of sexually abusing 13-year-old
Buncombe Co. man found guilty of sexually abusing 13-year-old