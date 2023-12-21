Deputies investigating after 1 hurt in Spartanburg County shooting

WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway after one person was hurt in a shooting in Wellford Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting took place near Shiloh Church Road just after 8 a.m.

Officials said the victims injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

This is an active investigation.

Stay tuned for more information.

