Deputies investigating after 1 hurt in Spartanburg County shooting

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway after one person was hurt in a shooting in Wellford Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting took place near Shiloh Church Road just after 8 a.m.

Officials said the victims injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

This is an active investigation.

Stay tuned for more information.

