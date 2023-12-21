Deputies investigating after 1 hurt in Spartanburg County shooting
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway after one person was hurt in a shooting in Wellford Thursday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting took place near Shiloh Church Road just after 8 a.m.
Officials said the victims injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.
This is an active investigation.
Stay tuned for more information.
MORE NEWS: Popular tap room to close Greenville location
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.