Popular tap room to close Greenville location

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Growler Haus announced their Greenville location will be closing at the end of the year.

According to the tap room, the Village of West Greenville location is closing after six years on Dec. 30, 2023.

The reason for closing the location was not released.

“We enjoyed our time in the The Village of West Greenville and have interested parties in the space to come in behind us soon,” the business said.

Growler Haus has other locations in Anderson, Spartanburg, Fountain Inn and Greer.

