OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County deputies say they've called in the coroner's office after a man was found shot in the southern part of the county this afternoon.
Master Deputy Jimmy Watt with OCSO says the call came in around 2:15 p.m. from an address on Qualls Hill Drive, near the Madison community and the state line with Georgia. Investigators and paramedics are currently on scene.
In a later news release, Watt later confirmed the shooting indeed happened, saying deputies found the man with an apparent gunshot wound. In the same release, Watt revealed the county coroner's office was on scene, and that the shooting seemed suspicious.
The Oconee County Coroner's Office later said 63-year-old Roger Qualls died at the scene from a gunshot wound, and that his death had been deemed a homicide.
OCSO has no information on potential suspects. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC, online at oconeecrimestoppers.com, or using the free P3app for iOS and Android.
