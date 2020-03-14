Robert Massung Jr.

Robert Massung Jr.  has been charged with voluntary manslaughter by the Macon County Sheriff's Office in connection to the shooting death of a Franklin woman on March 13, 2020. 

 Source: Macon County Sheriff's Office

MACON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Macon County Sheriff says an investigation into the shooting death of a Franklin woman led deputies to charge a man with voluntary manslaughter Friday afternoon. 

According to a press release from the Macon County Sheriff's Office, Robert Massung Jr. told investigators that he believed someone was breaking into a vacant home in his neighborhood. 

Massung Jr. and another male reportedly went to the Oak Hill Drive home to further investigate. Upon entering the home, deputies say Massung Jr. fired at a woman, striking her at least once. 

47-year-old Kathleen Couch Dills, of Franklin, unfortunately succumbed to her injuries. 

While the investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are possible, deputies have charged Massung Jr. with voluntary manslaughter. He remains in the Macon County Detention Center under a $200,000 bond. 

Sheriff Robert Holland says Massung Jr. is the only suspect involved in this incident, and no other people are being sought.

"On behalf of all of us at the MCSO, Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families affected by this tragedy," Sheriff Holland wrote in a Facebook post

