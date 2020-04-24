IVA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say a call indicating a murder suspect was in Iva turned into a major haul of drugs and cash for them this week.
ACSO says they were summoned to a home on Flat Rock Road on Monday for the call, and made contact with the residence. When they opened the investigation, they were able to open a search warrant that lead to the haul. Investigators seized 24 grams of crack cocaine, 2.35 pounds of marijuana, three firearms, several THC vape pens, THC wax, and $85,000 in cash.
ACSO arrested Tiqua Groves, who was charged with trafficking crack cocaine. He was not in the jail's online mugshot system as of Friday, but ACSO provided a mugshot and photo of the haul on their Facebook page.
