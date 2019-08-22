GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – A group of Upstate mothers of Rainbow Babies gathered to take photos of themselves with their bundles of joy in observance of Rainbow Baby Day.
Rainbow Baby Day is observed annually on August 22.
A Rainbow Baby is a baby born after a mother suffers a miscarriage, still birth, or death of an infant.
Experts say about 25 percent of women experience this kind of loss, and the Upstate moms celebrating Thursday want other women to know there is hope and that they are not alone.
“This day is especially important to me because me and my husband lost our first pregnancy” Rainbow mom Lindsey Evans said. “Now we have a daughter, Olivia, who was born on Valentine’s Day. She’s six months old and she’s our rainbow baby.”
Deanna Chisholm, also a Rainbow Mom, shared her story.
“We were very upset we were distraught … and then about a month later I didn’t know it but I actually became pregnant with my rainbow baby and I found out about the end of my first trimester the doctor called me and said that it could either be something really bad or you could be pregnant again, and I ended up being pregnant again, so it was a nice blessing after everything that we had gone through.”
Click here to learn more about National Rainbow Baby Day.
