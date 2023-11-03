Country music star Lee Brice to surprise Clemson fans at restaurant

(KSFY)
By Anisa Snipes
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Country music star Lee Brice is visiting the Bojangles in Clemson to surprise customers ahead of Clemson’s game against Notre Dame on Saturday.

The Clemson alum will join the Bojangles team in the drive-thru line and roll roll biscuits alongside the restaurant’s certified biscuit makers.

The Clemson alum will be at the Bojangles, located at 7610 Highway 76 in Pendleton, on Friday, Nov. 3 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

The restaurant said fans will have the opportunity to take pictures with Brice outside the Clemson mural on the restaurant’s wall, where he will also be signing Clemson-themed Big Bo Boxes.

MORE NEWS: Carowinds parent company, Six Flags merging, will headquarter Charlotte

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathanael Deese
Former Greenville Co. teacher’s license suspended following 2022 charges
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Joel Creech
NC man sentenced after over 3 pounds of methamphetamine found buried in backyard
Driver wanted following incident
Search continues for suspect who drove through Oconee Nuclear Station gate
Spider
Study: Giant parachuting spiders are ‘spreading like wildfire’ in SC

Latest News

Easley mayoral candidates make pitches
Easley mayoral candidates make pitches
Easley mayoral candidates on top issues
Easley mayoral candidates on top issues
Water main break
Water main break affecting service in Six Mile area, officials say
Dinosaur Adventure at Greenville Convention Center
Dinosaur Adventure at Greenville Convention Center