Country music star Lee Brice to surprise Clemson fans at restaurant

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Country music star Lee Brice is visiting the Bojangles in Clemson to surprise customers ahead of Clemson’s game against Notre Dame on Saturday.

The Clemson alum will join the Bojangles team in the drive-thru line and roll roll biscuits alongside the restaurant’s certified biscuit makers.

The Clemson alum will be at the Bojangles, located at 7610 Highway 76 in Pendleton, on Friday, Nov. 3 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

The restaurant said fans will have the opportunity to take pictures with Brice outside the Clemson mural on the restaurant’s wall, where he will also be signing Clemson-themed Big Bo Boxes.

