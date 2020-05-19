GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood County Coroner says a 19-year-old man passed away after he accidentally shot himself on May 16.
According to a press release, Malik A. Leach of Abbeville was in possession of a gun when it fired, striking the 19-year-old.
Leach was reportedly transported to Self Regional Medical Center, where he unfortunately passed away around 10:16 p.m.
His manner of death has been ruled accidental, and the cause of death is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
