WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Haywood County officials have passed a “Stay Home” Proclamation ordering residents to remain at home unless they need to leave for essential travel and asking that non-essential businesses cease operations.
The order is aimed to help limit and reduce the spread of coronavirus in the county.
The proclamation states in part:
Individuals currently living within Haywood County and the named Towns are restricted to shelter at their places of residence. All persons may leave their residences only for Essential Activities, Essential Governmental Functions, to operate Essential Business (as defined below) or as otherwise defined in this Proclamation. All Essential Businesses are strongly encouraged to remain open. To the greatest extent feasible, Essential Businesses shall comply with Social Distancing requirements as defined by CDC.
Non-essential business and operations must cease. All businesses and operations in the County, except Essential Businesses and Operations as defined below, are to cease all activities within the County except Minimum Basic Operations, as defined below. Businesses may continue operations consisting exclusively of employees or contractors performing activities at their own residences (i.e., working from home).
Prohibited activities. All public and private gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited, except for the limited purposes permitted by this Proclamation. Nothing herein prohibits the gathering of members of a household or residence.
The proclamation takes effect at 5 p.m. Thursday and remains in effect through April 16.
Read the full document:
